Gukesh Eyes Historic Chess Triumph as Youngest World Champion

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, 18, aims to become the youngest world champion in chess, tackling current champion Ding Liren. With support from Grzegorz Gajewski, Gukesh remains focused on one game at a time amidst the pressures of the World Chess Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has set his sights on becoming the youngest world champion in chess by defeating current champion Ding Liren. The ambitious 18-year-old, who is taking each game as it comes, managed a recovery to draw his second match in the World Chess Championship.

The Chennai-based chess prodigy expressed gratitude to his second, Grzegorz Gajewski, for both strategic guidance and mental support. With each match comes significant pressure, but Gukesh embraces his role in representing India on the global stage, viewing it as a privilege.

As the championship unfolds, Gukesh remains determined to focus on each game individually, aspiring for continued progress in his bid to make history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

