KKR Splurges on Venkatesh Iyer: IPL's Fourth Most Expensive Player

Venkatesh Iyer, acquired for Rs23.75 crore, becomes IPL's fourth most expensive player. Ex-KKR captain Eoin Morgan expressed surprise at the bidding war, highlighting Iyer's impact in KKR's past successes. Iyer's consistent performances, especially during KKR's 2024 championship run, underscored his substantial value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:21 IST
Venkatesh Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning turn at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction held in Jeddah, Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the fourth most expensive player in IPL history, fetching a staggering Rs23.75 crore. Acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the all-rounder's acquisition came after an intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan expressed surprise at the monumental sum, underscoring Iyer's qualities as a versatile left-handed batter and pivotal part of KKR's setup. He noted, "We've seen this supply and demand in mini auctions, but I didn't anticipate it today. His breakthrough IPL season included scoring across the park, recalling his near-century against Mumbai."

During KKR's victorious 2024 season, Iyer played a crucial role with standout performances, including a pivotal inning of 370 runs at an impressive average and strike rate. His match-winning efforts in crucial games cemented his value, with KKR banking on him to replicate such feats in the upcoming season.

