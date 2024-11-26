KKR Splurges on Venkatesh Iyer: IPL's Fourth Most Expensive Player

In a stunning turn at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction held in Jeddah, Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the fourth most expensive player in IPL history, fetching a staggering Rs23.75 crore. Acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the all-rounder's acquisition came after an intense bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan expressed surprise at the monumental sum, underscoring Iyer's qualities as a versatile left-handed batter and pivotal part of KKR's setup. He noted, "We've seen this supply and demand in mini auctions, but I didn't anticipate it today. His breakthrough IPL season included scoring across the park, recalling his near-century against Mumbai."

During KKR's victorious 2024 season, Iyer played a crucial role with standout performances, including a pivotal inning of 370 runs at an impressive average and strike rate. His match-winning efforts in crucial games cemented his value, with KKR banking on him to replicate such feats in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)