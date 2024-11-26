Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar's 13-Year-Old Sensation Signed by Rajasthan Royals

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar becomes the youngest player signed in the IPL, joining Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore. His rapid ascent in cricket is attributed to his talent and family support, with father Sanjeev Suryavanshi acknowledging the pivotal guidance of BCA president Rakesh Tiwari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:56 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari expressed admiration for young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from the region. The young talent was acquired by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 mega auction held on Monday, marking him as the youngest player to secure a spot in the league. Vaibhav, only 13 years old, was purchased for a remarkable Rs 1.10 crore after an intense bidding war.

This acquisition is viewed as a significant achievement not only for Vaibhav but for the entire state of Bihar. Rakesh Tiwari described the teenager as exceptionally talented, predicting national pride in his future accomplishments. Tiwari highlighted the transparent selection process that recognized Vaibhav's potential years earlier, hinting at his innate ability to bring glory to Bihar.

Vaibhav's cricket journey began early, with a notable debut for Bihar at the tender age of 12 years and 284 days. His outstanding performances, including a century in an India U19 match against Australia, have cemented his reputation as a rising star. According to Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, the support from Rakesh Tiwari was crucial, with the family making sacrifices to support the young cricketer's aspirations. Vaibhav, currently playing in the Ranji Trophy, continues to impress with his skill and potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

