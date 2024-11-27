Joseph and Greaves Shine as West Indies Conquer Bangladesh in Test Thriller

In a thrilling display of cricket, the West Indies sealed a significant 201-run victory over Bangladesh in Antigua, ending their two-year wait for a home Test win. Alzarri Joseph's decisive wickets on the final day set the tone, dismissing key players Hasan Mahmud and Jaker Ali.

The match witnessed its turning point with Justin Greaves' remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 115, his first Test century. His performance was instrumental in lifting the team from a precarious position at 253 for six in the first innings, allowing the West Indies to declare at a formidable 450-9.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite lauded the strategic batting approach that helped navigate the challenging pitch on day one, traditionally favoring fast bowlers. The second Test is set to commence on Saturday at Sabina Park, promising another gripping contest.

