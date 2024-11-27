Thiago Messi Makes Debut at Newell's Cup

Thiago Messi, the eldest son of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, made his debut in the Newell's Cup tournament held in Rosario. The 12-year-old donned the No. 10 jersey for an Inter Miami youth team.

The team narrowly lost 1-0 to hosts Newell's Old Boys on Monday, as part of the under-13 competition. Despite the loss, the young Messi showed promise on the field.

Thiago played alongside Benjamín Suárez, son of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Both Messi and Suárez were present in Rosario following Inter Miami's MLS playoff exit, cheering on the youth team.

(With inputs from agencies.)