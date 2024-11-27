Thiago Messi Makes Debut at Newell's Cup
Thiago Messi, son of soccer legend Lionel Messi, debuts at the Newell's Cup in Rosario with an Inter Miami youth team. Despite the loss, Thiago showcased his talent with several family members present. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez were in Rosario after Miami's MLS exit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:41 IST
Thiago Messi, the eldest son of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, made his debut in the Newell's Cup tournament held in Rosario. The 12-year-old donned the No. 10 jersey for an Inter Miami youth team.
The team narrowly lost 1-0 to hosts Newell's Old Boys on Monday, as part of the under-13 competition. Despite the loss, the young Messi showed promise on the field.
Thiago played alongside Benjamín Suárez, son of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Both Messi and Suárez were present in Rosario following Inter Miami's MLS playoff exit, cheering on the youth team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paraguay's Jersey Ban Faces Lionel Messi's Fan Power
Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year, says Kerala sports minister.
Inter Miami's Tata Martino Steps Down After Record-Breaking Season
Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to Kerala: A Footballing Spectacle Awaits in 2025
Lionel Messi and Argentina to Dazzle Kerala in Historic Football Friendly