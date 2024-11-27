Left Menu

Tamil Thalaivas Triumph Over UP Yoddhas with Commanding Performance

Tamil Thalaivas secured a decisive 14-point victory against UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League. Led by substitute Masanamuthu and Iranian Moein Shafagi, Thalaivas overcame the Yoddhas' initial momentum, delivering a powerful comeback with strategic raids that sealed their win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:56 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Thalaivas showcased a stellar comeback on Tuesday, defeating the UP Yoddhas 40-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium, as confirmed by a PKL release. This victory marked a pivotal turn for the Thalaivas, driven by substitute player Masanamuthu and his Iranian partner Moein Shafagi.

Initially, Thalaivas started strong with Narender Kandola leading early scoring through four consecutive raids. However, UP Yoddhas reacted swiftly with a Super tackle by Ashu Singh, propelling them to a lead after Gagan Gowda's do-or-die raid that led to an all-out against the Thalaivas, securing a halftime advantage of 17-12.

The second half seemed bleak for the Thalaivas as Kandola's injury saw him sidelined. Nonetheless, Masanamuthu's entry marked a turning point with a game-changing Super Raid. Alongside Shafagi, the duo executed multiple all-outs on UP Yoddhas, clinching a 14-point victory through strategic plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

