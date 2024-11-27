Tamil Thalaivas Triumph Over UP Yoddhas with Commanding Performance

The Tamil Thalaivas showcased a stellar comeback on Tuesday, defeating the UP Yoddhas 40-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium, as confirmed by a PKL release. This victory marked a pivotal turn for the Thalaivas, driven by substitute player Masanamuthu and his Iranian partner Moein Shafagi.

Initially, Thalaivas started strong with Narender Kandola leading early scoring through four consecutive raids. However, UP Yoddhas reacted swiftly with a Super tackle by Ashu Singh, propelling them to a lead after Gagan Gowda's do-or-die raid that led to an all-out against the Thalaivas, securing a halftime advantage of 17-12.

The second half seemed bleak for the Thalaivas as Kandola's injury saw him sidelined. Nonetheless, Masanamuthu's entry marked a turning point with a game-changing Super Raid. Alongside Shafagi, the duo executed multiple all-outs on UP Yoddhas, clinching a 14-point victory through strategic plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)