Epic Pro Kabaddi Clash: Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. Battle to Thrilling Tie

In a riveting spectacle of skill and strategy, the Noida Indoor Stadium witnessed an extraordinary match as Patna Pirates clashed with Dabang Delhi K.C. in the Pro Kabaddi League's ongoing season. The exhilarating contest concluded with a tie, both teams locked at 39-39.

The match saw Patna Pirates initially taking command, thanks to Devank's stellar performance delivering a total of 15 points in the first half and a commendable Hi-5 by Ankit. Dabang Delhi, however, orchestrated a remarkable resurgence in the second half, led by Ashu Malik's dazzling form, contributing 11 points with his 12th Super 10 of the season.

As the tension escalated, both teams traded intense raids and critical defensive maneuvers. Despite falling behind by 14 points, Dabang Delhi clawed back with strategic raids and a decisive all-out to edge momentarily ahead before the teams ultimately settled in a nail-biting deadlock. This match exemplified the dynamic excitement of the Pro Kabaddi League. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)