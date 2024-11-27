India to Host 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup: A Shooting Sport Milestone

India will play host to the prestigious 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, marking another significant achievement in the nation's sporting landscape. The announcement was made by the national shooting federation on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing efforts to bring premier events to Indian shores.

The Asian Shooting Confederation's executive committee selected India for this renowned competition. In a correspondence addressed to the National Rifle Association of India's secretary general, K. Sultan Singh, Eng. Duaij AlOtaibi, his counterpart at ASC, requested the Indian federation to confirm proposed dates for the event.

Sultan Singh expressed his delight over the decision, acknowledging the ASC's trust and promising a world-class event. NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo also highlighted the importance of this development, emphasizing how it further solidifies India's standing in the international shooting arena. The government's support was also acknowledged as pivotal in these accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)