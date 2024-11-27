Left Menu

India to Host 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup: A Shooting Sport Milestone

India is set to host the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, highlighting its commitment to attracting major international shooting events. The Asian Shooting Confederation's decision to select India underscores its growing reputation in the sport, with previous successful events and government support bolstering the bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:33 IST
India to Host 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup: A Shooting Sport Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

India will play host to the prestigious 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, marking another significant achievement in the nation's sporting landscape. The announcement was made by the national shooting federation on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing efforts to bring premier events to Indian shores.

The Asian Shooting Confederation's executive committee selected India for this renowned competition. In a correspondence addressed to the National Rifle Association of India's secretary general, K. Sultan Singh, Eng. Duaij AlOtaibi, his counterpart at ASC, requested the Indian federation to confirm proposed dates for the event.

Sultan Singh expressed his delight over the decision, acknowledging the ASC's trust and promising a world-class event. NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo also highlighted the importance of this development, emphasizing how it further solidifies India's standing in the international shooting arena. The government's support was also acknowledged as pivotal in these accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024