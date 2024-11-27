Left Menu

Legendary Steeplechase Star Ezekiel Kemboi Mentors Future Champion Avinash Sable

Ezekiel Kemboi, a renowned steeplechase runner, has invited Avinash Sable for advanced training in Kenya and advised high-altitude sessions to enhance endurance. Kemboi, with multiple Olympic and World titles, emphasizes strategic training for Sable's future success.

  • Country:
  • India

Ezekiel Kemboi, celebrated as one of the greatest steeplechase runners, recently extended an invitation to India's Avinash Sable for specialized training sessions. Kemboi recommended high-altitude training in Kenya and Ethiopia, stressing the importance of building endurance for future athletic success.

Kemboi, who boasts two Olympic medals and four World Championship titles, expressed his belief in Sable's potential after the latter finished 11th in the Paris Olympics 3000m steeplechase final. The legendary athlete advised the young Indian runner to stay motivated and target upcoming major competitions like the World Championships and the Olympics.

Highlighting the advantageous climatic conditions of Kenya and Ethiopia for intense training, Kemboi offered his guidance to any Indian athlete, particularly Sable, to benefit from his expertise. He underlined the need for strategic endurance training, noting the less favorable training environment in India for long-distance events.

