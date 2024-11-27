Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Season 3 of DP World International League T20 Set to Thrill Fans

Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 begins on January 11 with defending champions MI Emirates facing Dubai Capitals. A total of 34 matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, featuring top T20 players including Andre Russell and David Warner. The tournament concludes on February 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The curtain rises on Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 as defending champions MI Emirates face off against runners-up Dubai Capitals in the opening match on January 11. Hosted at the Dubai International Stadium, the event promises thrilling cricket action over the span of a month.

This season, cricket enthusiasts will witness 34 matches contested among six franchises, including the MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Matches will unfold at renowned venues such as the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, culminating in the final clash at the Dubai International Stadium on February 9.

Featuring global T20 superstars like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and David Warner, the league aims to enhance its grandeur. David White, the ILT20 CEO, emphasized the commitment to deliver premium entertainment, with top international talents and UAE's finest players coming together for a spectacular show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

