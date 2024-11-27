Rain Disrupts Crucial First Test Between South Africa and Sri Lanka

The eagerly anticipated first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Durban faced an unexpected hurdle as persistent rain halted play on the opening day, disrupting the game from lunch to tea.

Sri Lanka's bowlers took advantage of seamer-friendly conditions at Kingsmead on Wednesday, dismissing South Africa's top order for just 80 runs for the loss of four wickets. Lahiru Kumara made a notable impact, claiming two wickets for 35 runs, ensuring early dominance for the visitors.

Despite South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma remaining not out at 28, the home team is under pressure after losing crucial wickets due to outstanding seam bowling. The forecast for the coming days appears promising, and both teams aim to leverage their positions in the crucial World Test Championship race.

(With inputs from agencies.)