England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England’s bowlers made a strong start against New Zealand in the first test match in Christchurch, reducing the hosts to 104 for two by lunch. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse each took a wicket in the opening session. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra looked to stabilize New Zealand's innings.

Updated: 28-11-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:40 IST
England's seamers wasted no time in making an impact on the first day of the test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, leaving the hosts struggling at 104 for two by lunch.

After winning the toss, England's skipper Ben Stokes decided to bowl first, a decision quickly vindicated as Gus Atkinson dismissed Devon Conway. Brydon Carse then removed Tom Latham with a precise delivery caught by Ollie Pope.

The experienced Kane Williamson, returning from injury, joined Rachin Ravindra trying to rebuild the innings. Williamson cautiously added 26 runs, while Ravindra was on 21, as they aimed to fortify New Zealand's position in the next session.

