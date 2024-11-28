Kane Williamson's Resilient Return Bolsters New Zealand against England

Kane Williamson marked his comeback from a groin injury with a stunning 36th half-century, anchoring New Zealand to 193-3 at tea on the first day of the test against England in Christchurch.

Despite England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first on a green Hagley Oval wicket, New Zealand's top order effectively resisted early breakthroughs. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse each picked up a wicket, including New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was dismissed on 47.

Williamson, steady at 77 not out, paired with Daryl Mitchell to hold the innings. The batting duo weathered the stiff northwesterly winds and challenging deliveries from England's bowlers, positioning New Zealand well at the session's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)