Kane Williamson's Resilient Return Bolsters New Zealand against England
Kane Williamson scored a half-century as New Zealand reached 193-3 at tea on day one of the test against England, following his recent groin injury. Despite England's initial successes, Williamson steadied New Zealand's innings alongside Daryl Mitchell, highlighting his return with controlled batting against persistent bowling.
Kane Williamson marked his comeback from a groin injury with a stunning 36th half-century, anchoring New Zealand to 193-3 at tea on the first day of the test against England in Christchurch.
Despite England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first on a green Hagley Oval wicket, New Zealand's top order effectively resisted early breakthroughs. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse each picked up a wicket, including New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was dismissed on 47.
Williamson, steady at 77 not out, paired with Daryl Mitchell to hold the innings. The batting duo weathered the stiff northwesterly winds and challenging deliveries from England's bowlers, positioning New Zealand well at the session's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Thrilling Day 3 Test Match Highlights
Ben Stokes Calls World Test Championship 'Utterly Confusing'
Indian Openers Dominate: Unbeaten Streaks and Bowling Brilliance Shine in Test Match
Ben Stokes Leads England into Battle: Test Series Opener Against New Zealand
Rain-Interrupted Test Match Sees Sri Lanka's Seamers Shine