Left Menu

Kane Williamson's Resilient Return Bolsters New Zealand against England

Kane Williamson scored a half-century as New Zealand reached 193-3 at tea on day one of the test against England, following his recent groin injury. Despite England's initial successes, Williamson steadied New Zealand's innings alongside Daryl Mitchell, highlighting his return with controlled batting against persistent bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 08:23 IST
Kane Williamson's Resilient Return Bolsters New Zealand against England
cricket

Kane Williamson marked his comeback from a groin injury with a stunning 36th half-century, anchoring New Zealand to 193-3 at tea on the first day of the test against England in Christchurch.

Despite England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first on a green Hagley Oval wicket, New Zealand's top order effectively resisted early breakthroughs. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse each picked up a wicket, including New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was dismissed on 47.

Williamson, steady at 77 not out, paired with Daryl Mitchell to hold the innings. The batting duo weathered the stiff northwesterly winds and challenging deliveries from England's bowlers, positioning New Zealand well at the session's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024