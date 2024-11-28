Left Menu

West Indian Cricket Talents Head to Chennai for Intensive Training

Seven young West Indian cricketers will attend a two-week training camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy beginning December 1. Accompanied by coaches, the players will depart on November 29. This initiative aims to hone skills against spin conditions, inspired by successful New Zealand programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:18 IST
West Indian Cricket Talents Head to Chennai for Intensive Training
Seven promising young West Indian cricketers are set to enhance their skills at a two-week intensive camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, starting December 1, as per a recent announcement by the Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The squad, led by West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, will leave for India on November 29. Key participants include franchise players Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham, among the current and former West Indies Academy players Teddy Bishop and Jewel Andrew, and former Under-19 players Jordan Johnson and Ackeem Auguste.

According to Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, the initiative aims to prepare these batsmen for spinning conditions, guided by experienced coaches like CSK Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy, and inspired by successful past camps, including those by New Zealand's Test team.

