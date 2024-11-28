Gukesh Gains Edge Over Champion Ding Liren in World Chess Showdown

D Gukesh, a rising chess star, has secured a psychological edge over current champion Ding Liren in the ongoing World Chess Championship. After the first three games, both players are tied at 1.5-1.5, but Gukesh's meticulous preparation has clearly given him the upper hand.

In their initial encounter, Gukesh's strategic progress in a French defense game allowed him a significant time advantage, despite losing the opener in a complex middle game. He redeemed himself in the second game, achieving an effortless draw in just 23 moves against Liren's solid Italian opening.

Heading into the third game with newfound confidence, Gukesh's opening gambits forced Liren into time pressure, leading to a decisive win for the young Indian. As the championship progresses, all eyes are on Gukesh as he seeks to capitalize on his early success against the experienced Liren.

