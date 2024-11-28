Ian Healy Advocates for Beau Webster's Inclusion in Adelaide Test
Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy advocates for Beau Webster's inclusion in the Test squad against India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh. Healy suggests Webster should not be just a standby but should actively participate in the pink ball fixture at Adelaide due to his consistent performance.
Ian Healy, the former Australian wicketkeeper, has made a strong case for the inclusion of Beau Webster in the upcoming Adelaide Test match against India. Healy emphasized that Webster should not merely serve as a standby but be actively considered to play.
Webster is part of the squad as cover for Mitchell Marsh, who is dealing with an ankle issue. Healy, however, insists that Webster, who has been a standout player in the Sheffield Shield, deserves a chance due to his consistent performances and ability as an all-rounder.
With Marsh unable to bowl extensively, Healy believes that Webster's inclusion would be a strategic move, allowing Marsh to focus on batting. The Adelaide Test is scheduled to start on December 6, and Healy hopes to see Webster in action.
