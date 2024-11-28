Virat Kohli Dominates Down Under: A Century to Remember

In a thrilling start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India's Virat Kohli has once again asserted his dominance with a century against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. This milestone marks the end of a 500-day hiatus from Test centuries for the cricket superstar.

Speaking on Star Sports, former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid lauded Kohli's performance, emphasizing that even during challenging tours in South Africa, Kohli remained in top form. 'I think he could have a big series,' Dravid stated, highlighting Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 143 balls. His runs came at a strike rate of 69.93, featuring eight fours and two sixes.

Kohli's achievement not only strengthens his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries but also places him in elite company. He is now the seventh player to surpass 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history and leads as the most prolific Indian Test centurion on Australian soil. Meanwhile, young Yashasvi Jaiswal is turning heads with his audacious performance in the ICC World Test Championship, adding depth to India's batting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)