Lucas Herbert Shines in Thrilling Australian Open Start

Lucas Herbert delivered a dazzling performance on Thursday, shooting a remarkable 63 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Australian Open. The highlight of the day was his stunning feat of rolling in six birdies and finishing with an eagle on the par-five ninth, overcoming challenges posed by soggy fairways.

In a dual-gender event, surprising co-leaders emerged for the women's title. Australia's Su Oh and South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin stood out at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club, respectively. Their performances marked a noteworthy presence in the competition, held across Melbourne's famous sandbelt courses.

With a field of strong participants, including British Open winner Cameron Smith and defending champion Joaquin Niemann, the tournament promises more gripping action as players strive to secure positions for the weekend rounds at Kingston Heath.

