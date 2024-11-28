Left Menu

Lucas Herbert Shines in Thrilling Australian Open Start

Lucas Herbert leads the Australian Open after a stunning opening round of 63, leaving behind top contenders like Cameron Smith. The dual gender event also sees surprise co-leaders in the women's category, with Su Oh and Yang Hyo-jin leading the pack. The competition continues at Kingston Heath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:46 IST
Lucas Herbert delivered a dazzling performance on Thursday, shooting a remarkable 63 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Australian Open. The highlight of the day was his stunning feat of rolling in six birdies and finishing with an eagle on the par-five ninth, overcoming challenges posed by soggy fairways.

In a dual-gender event, surprising co-leaders emerged for the women's title. Australia's Su Oh and South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin stood out at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club, respectively. Their performances marked a noteworthy presence in the competition, held across Melbourne's famous sandbelt courses.

With a field of strong participants, including British Open winner Cameron Smith and defending champion Joaquin Niemann, the tournament promises more gripping action as players strive to secure positions for the weekend rounds at Kingston Heath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

