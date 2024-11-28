Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Decisive Spell Leads India to Historic Win in Perth

Rahul Dravid praised Jasprit Bumrah for his decisive performance in India's 295-run Test victory against Australia in Perth. With eight wickets and vital support from top-order batsmen, India broke Australia's stronghold at the venue. Bumrah's exceptional spell earned him 'Player of the Match' and elevated his ICC rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:46 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Decisive Spell Leads India to Historic Win in Perth
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid commended Jasprit Bumrah for his game-changing performance during India's emphatic 295-run victory over Australia in the Perth Test. Bumrah's five-wicket haul in the first innings swung the contest in India's favor, earning him the 'Player of the Match' accolade and propelling him to the top of the ICC Men's Test Rankings bowling charts.

In a conversation on Star Sports, Dravid noted Bumrah's ability to seize the moment, describing his first evening spell as a match-altering display. Dravid lauded Bumrah's leadership on the field, emphasizing his influence across all formats of the game and his knack for delivering performances when needed most.

India's challenge began after winning the toss and choosing to bat, with the team bowled out for 150. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant formed a crucial partnership, but it was Bumrah's 5/30 in Australia's reply that secured a slender 46-run lead. India's second innings saw remarkable contributions from KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli, leading to a formidable 487/6 declared. Despite resistance from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia was dismissed for 238, completing India's victory. Bumrah, supported by Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, sealed Australia's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024