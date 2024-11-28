Jasprit Bumrah's Decisive Spell Leads India to Historic Win in Perth

Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid commended Jasprit Bumrah for his game-changing performance during India's emphatic 295-run victory over Australia in the Perth Test. Bumrah's five-wicket haul in the first innings swung the contest in India's favor, earning him the 'Player of the Match' accolade and propelling him to the top of the ICC Men's Test Rankings bowling charts.

In a conversation on Star Sports, Dravid noted Bumrah's ability to seize the moment, describing his first evening spell as a match-altering display. Dravid lauded Bumrah's leadership on the field, emphasizing his influence across all formats of the game and his knack for delivering performances when needed most.

India's challenge began after winning the toss and choosing to bat, with the team bowled out for 150. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant formed a crucial partnership, but it was Bumrah's 5/30 in Australia's reply that secured a slender 46-run lead. India's second innings saw remarkable contributions from KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli, leading to a formidable 487/6 declared. Despite resistance from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia was dismissed for 238, completing India's victory. Bumrah, supported by Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, sealed Australia's fate.

