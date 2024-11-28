Shoaib Bashir's Breakthrough: Spinning Tales of Triumph

Spinner Shoaib Bashir played a pivotal role in England's fightback against New Zealand, claiming four wickets for 69 runs. Despite a challenging start, England closed New Zealand's innings at 319 for eight on the opening day of the first Test.

Seamers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse contributed significantly, each taking two wickets. Their efforts ensured the hosts couldn't run away with the game at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Tom Latham missed key milestones, underscoring the fierce contest. Late contributions from Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry steadied New Zealand's innings, setting the stage for an exciting second day.

