Left Menu

Shoaib Bashir's Breakthrough: Spinning Tales of Triumph

Shoaib Bashir claimed four wickets, helping England counter New Zealand on day one of the first Test. Supported by seamers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse, Bashir's performance was crucial as both teams fought hard. New Zealand ended the day slightly ahead, with Kane Williamson narrowly missing a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:27 IST
Shoaib Bashir's Breakthrough: Spinning Tales of Triumph
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Spinner Shoaib Bashir played a pivotal role in England's fightback against New Zealand, claiming four wickets for 69 runs. Despite a challenging start, England closed New Zealand's innings at 319 for eight on the opening day of the first Test.

Seamers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse contributed significantly, each taking two wickets. Their efforts ensured the hosts couldn't run away with the game at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Tom Latham missed key milestones, underscoring the fierce contest. Late contributions from Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry steadied New Zealand's innings, setting the stage for an exciting second day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024