Hockey Ka Jashn: Reviving the Spirit of India's Beloved Sport

In a bid to revive and celebrate the spirit of hockey, the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 has launched an exhilarating campaign named 'Hockey Ka Jashn'. This nationwide initiative will see players embarking on a 'Jashn Tour' across the country, bringing the passion of hockey closer to fans.

The campaign, marking a 30-day countdown, is designed to strengthen the bond between the sport and its enthusiasts by celebrating 'India Ka Asli Game'. Commencing on December 28 in Rourkela, this season promises a grand showcase of the finest hockey talent from around the globe. The initiative aims to unite fans, players, and communities in a vibrant celebration of hockey.

Returning after a seven-year hiatus, the league has attracted top players worldwide, positioning itself as a premier event in the global hockey calendar. Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey expressed excitement about the campaign, stating that it embodies the league's essence by celebrating the game and its unifying spirit. Member Bhola Nath Singh added that the league is more than matches - it's a celebration inviting all fans to partake. The league opens on December 28 at Ranchi's and Rourkela's prestigious venues, with the women's and men's finals set for January 26 and February 1, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)