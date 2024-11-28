Jansen's Bowling Marvels Anchor South Africa's Commanding Test Lead

In an impressive display of fast bowling, Marco Jansen spearheaded South Africa's rise to a commanding position in the first test, dramatically dismissing Sri Lanka for an abysmal 42 runs in just under 14 overs. Jansen, achieving a career-best of 7-13, effectively crippled the opposition early on at Kingsmead, Durban.

The hosts, bouncing back from their first innings total of 191, reached 28 without loss at tea, with batsmen Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram stabilizing their innings. Jansen's performance not only mirrored a feat last seen in 1904 by Hugh Trumble but also shattered the test records for the lowest innings total at the Durban venue.

Sri Lanka's drastic collapse, orchestrated by sharp seam bowling from Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada, underscored a seamer-friendly pitch exploited superbly by the home team. As South Africa eyes the World Test Championship final, Jansen's heroics may prove pivotal in their quest.

(With inputs from agencies.)