Iga Swiatek Faces Suspension Over Doping Violation

Iga Swiatek, ranked second in the world and recent French Open champion, has been suspended for a month after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. The suspension began on September 22, causing her to miss three tournaments, with eight days remaining on her sentence.
World number two and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek faces a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ), announced the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Thursday.
Swiatek's provisional suspension commenced on September 22 and will last until October 4, during which she missed three tournaments. It signifies a major setback in her career, adding to her eight-day lingering suspension.
The ITIA's statement highlights the broader implications of doping violations in tennis, underscoring the agency's commitment to maintaining integrity within the sport.
