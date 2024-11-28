Iga Swiatek Faces Suspension Over Doping Violation

World number two and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek faces a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ), announced the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Thursday.

Swiatek's provisional suspension commenced on September 22 and will last until October 4, during which she missed three tournaments. It signifies a major setback in her career, adding to her eight-day lingering suspension.

The ITIA's statement highlights the broader implications of doping violations in tennis, underscoring the agency's commitment to maintaining integrity within the sport.

