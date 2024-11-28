Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Faces Suspension Over Doping Violation

Iga Swiatek, ranked second in the world and recent French Open champion, has been suspended for a month after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. The suspension began on September 22, causing her to miss three tournaments, with eight days remaining on her sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:43 IST
Iga Swiatek Faces Suspension Over Doping Violation
Iga Swiatek

World number two and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek faces a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ), announced the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Thursday.

Swiatek's provisional suspension commenced on September 22 and will last until October 4, during which she missed three tournaments. It signifies a major setback in her career, adding to her eight-day lingering suspension.

The ITIA's statement highlights the broader implications of doping violations in tennis, underscoring the agency's commitment to maintaining integrity within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024