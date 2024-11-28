Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Advocates for India's Participation in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urges the Indian cricket team to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. He argues against the politicization of sports, referencing past leadership diplomacy. The fate of India's participation remains uncertain, pending ICC's final decision on the tournament's hosting logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST
ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a bold statement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has called for the Indian cricket team to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Yadav, insisting that politics should not meddle with sports, highlighted the ongoing uncertainty surrounding India's travel to its neighboring nation for the tournament.

Historical tensions frame the issue, with India not touring Pakistan since 2008 and both countries meeting mainly in ICC events or Asia Cups. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains firm in its stance of not traveling to Pakistan, adhering strictly to government directives, as reiterated by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla.

Tejashwi took his argument further, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan in 2015, to justify his position. He argued that the games should be apolitical, akin to global participation in the Olympics. Meanwhile, the ICC Board is tasked with finalizing tournament logistics, contemplating a sole host or a shared hosting model with additional countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

