Telugu Titans Triumph Over U Mumba with Stellar Performance in Pro Kabaddi League

Telugu Titans clinched a 41-35 victory over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Vijay Malik's Super 10 and Sagar's High 5 led the team to second place. The Titans pressured U Mumba throughout, achieving multiple All-Outs to secure their position in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:23 IST
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of skill and strategy, the Telugu Titans overcame U Mumba 41-35 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 match held at Noida Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Vijay Malik shined with a Super 10, while Sagar's High 5 further bolstered their win.

The Titans started fiercely, with both Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal making an immediate impact. U Mumba, known for their strong defense, faltered early, allowing the Titans to gain a significant lead by inflicting an All Out, pushing the two-time champions onto the back foot.

Despite U Mumba's attempts to rally, including a two-point raid by Rohit Raghav, the Telugu Titans maintained dominance with timely raids and tackles. The victory marked the Titans' ninth win of the season, matching their best league-stage performance since Season 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

