Triumphs and Tribulations: A Weekly Sports Rundown

The sports world witnessed a medley of notable events this past week, from the tragic passing of former Tennessee football coach Bill Battle, to Kansas City Chiefs' Tershawn Wharton's heroic catch of a falling child.

In basketball, the Atlanta Hawks dealt the Cleveland Cavaliers their first home loss, while the St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington set a franchise milestone in the NHL.

Golf saw former prodigy Su Oh make waves at the Australian Open, and tennis star Iga Swiatek accepted a suspension due to a doping test. Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford announced his retirement from baseball, marking the end of an era with the San Francisco Giants.