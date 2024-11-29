Triumphs and Tribulations: A Weekly Sports Rundown
The sports world faces many shifts, such as Bill Battle's passing, a heroic catch by Tershawn Wharton, career decisions by Arthur Smith, and more. Highlights include NBA, NHL, and other sports updates, along with Su Oh's performance at the Australian Open and Iga Swiatek's suspension news.
The sports world witnessed a medley of notable events this past week, from the tragic passing of former Tennessee football coach Bill Battle, to Kansas City Chiefs' Tershawn Wharton's heroic catch of a falling child.
In basketball, the Atlanta Hawks dealt the Cleveland Cavaliers their first home loss, while the St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington set a franchise milestone in the NHL.
Golf saw former prodigy Su Oh make waves at the Australian Open, and tennis star Iga Swiatek accepted a suspension due to a doping test. Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford announced his retirement from baseball, marking the end of an era with the San Francisco Giants.