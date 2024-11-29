England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England's cricket team faced early challenges on the second day of the first Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, reaching lunch at 45-3 after bowling New Zealand out for 348. Key contributions came from England's bowlers, notably Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir, each taking four wickets.

Despite these efforts, Glenn Phillips's unbeaten 58 allowed New Zealand to extend their lead. England, aiming to stabilize their innings, saw Ben Duckett standing resilient at 32 not out. However, the top order, including Joe Root in his 150th Test, faltered quickly.

Tim Southee began New Zealand's bowling attack, but it was Matt Henry who drew first blood, dismissing Zak Crawley. Nathan Smith, in his debut, claimed Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in quick succession, leaving England in a precarious position at lunch.

