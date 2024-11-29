Left Menu

Harry Brook's Century Resurrects England's Hopes in Christchurch Test

Harry Brook's brilliant century against New Zealand in Christchurch brought England back into contention in the first test. Despite a shaky start, Brook and Ollie Pope's partnership rescued England after a poor show at 71-4, leaving them just 29 runs behind New Zealand's tally.

Updated: 29-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:11 IST
In a turn of events on day two of the first test in Christchurch, Harry Brook's spectacular century revived England's ambitions. The tourists, initially struggling, closed in on New Zealand's score of 348, ending the day at 319 for five.

Brook's partnership with Ollie Pope was crucial as they recovered from 71-4, a situation worsened by opener Zak Crawley's duck and the quick departures of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root. Brook's century, his seventh in 22 tests, kept England's hopes alive, sharing an unbeaten stand with captain Ben Stokes.

While New Zealand showed early control, their fielding faltered, allowing England to capitalize. Earlier in the day, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir contributed significantly to restrict New Zealand's lead, ending with figures of 4-64 and 4-69 respectively.

