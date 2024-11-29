India Gears Up for Pink Ball Challenge in Adelaide

India, fresh off a triumphant victory in the initial Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is now gearing up for the forthcoming second Test against Australia. Scheduled as a Pink Ball Day-Night match in Adelaide, this contest promises complexity and excitement.

Cheteshwar Pujara, a linchpin in India's cricket lineup, recently spoke to Star Sports about the unique challenges posed by the pink ball. He underlined the necessity for adjustments, citing the quicker ball movement that demands swifter footwork and reaction time compared to the traditional red ball.

Australia's impressive and unblemished record in pink-ball matches adds a layer of anticipation. Though Pujara acknowledges Australia's past successes, he remains optimistic about India's performance, especially after the team's strong showing in the first Test. Scheduled from December 6 to 10, the Adelaide Test is eagerly awaited, while subsequent matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney are set to carry the enthralling series forward into the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)