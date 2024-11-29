Delhi SG Pipers Appoint Double Olympic Medallist Shamsher Singh as Co-Captain

In a major development, Delhi SG Pipers announced on Friday that India's double Olympic medallist midfielder, Shamsher Singh, alongside experienced Australian player Jacob Whetton, will serve as co-captains for their men's hockey team in the upcoming season of the revamped Hockey India League (HIL).

The women's team, making its debut in the HIL starting January 12, 2025, in Ranchi, will be led by India's vice-captain and striker, Navneet Kaur. The men's league will kick off in Rourkela on December 28. This strategic leadership appointment aims to provide a balanced representation of foreign and domestic talent within the squad.

Coaches and management expressed confidence in their selections, citing Shamsher's impressive track record and Whetton's extensive international experience as assets to their leadership roles. Both co-captains are expected to inspire the team's performance during the league.

