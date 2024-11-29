Left Menu

Delhi SG Pipers Appoint Double Olympic Medallist Shamsher Singh as Co-Captain

The Delhi SG Pipers have appointed India's Shamsher Singh, a double Olympic medallist, and Australian Jacob Whetton as co-captains of their men's team for the new Hockey India League season. Navneet Kaur is set to lead the women's team, with matches starting in December 2024 and January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:14 IST
In a major development, Delhi SG Pipers announced on Friday that India's double Olympic medallist midfielder, Shamsher Singh, alongside experienced Australian player Jacob Whetton, will serve as co-captains for their men's hockey team in the upcoming season of the revamped Hockey India League (HIL).

The women's team, making its debut in the HIL starting January 12, 2025, in Ranchi, will be led by India's vice-captain and striker, Navneet Kaur. The men's league will kick off in Rourkela on December 28. This strategic leadership appointment aims to provide a balanced representation of foreign and domestic talent within the squad.

Coaches and management expressed confidence in their selections, citing Shamsher's impressive track record and Whetton's extensive international experience as assets to their leadership roles. Both co-captains are expected to inspire the team's performance during the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

