Hardik Pandya Lights Up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Power Hitting

In an exhilarating performance, Hardik Pandya showcased his batting prowess in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, dazzling the crowd with five sixes in a single over against Tripura. This emphatic showing propelled Baroda to a dominant seven-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Salman Nizar stole the spotlight with an unbeaten 99, as Shardul Thakur recorded the worst bowling figures in the tournament's history. Thakur, conceding 69 runs in just four overs, struggled against Kerala's formidable batting lineup.

Delhi's strategy paid off when they utilized all 11 bowlers to triumph over Manipur, with Yash Dhull anchoring the chase with his unstinting innings of 59 not out, leading to a four-wicket victory.

