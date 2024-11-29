Hamilton Waits for Ferrari Flip: The Transition of a Champ

Lewis Hamilton, Britain's seven-time world champion, will have to wait until next year for his first test drive with Ferrari. The delay, caused by his current contractual obligations to Mercedes, might add complexity to his transition.

Following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale next month, Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari is official. However, Mercedes is withholding him until the end of the year due to sponsor commitments. In contrast, outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been permitted to test for Williams.

Despite expressing a desire to drive for Ferrari sooner, Hamilton remains bound to Mercedes until December 31st. Ferrari Chief Fred Vasseur is confident in Hamilton's skills, noting that Hamilton should have no issues quickly adapting to the new team environment. Hamilton is to have a private test in an older Ferrari in Italy in January.

