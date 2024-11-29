Left Menu

Hamilton Waits for Ferrari Flip: The Transition of a Champ

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari after leaving Mercedes, but contractual obligations delay his initial testing with the new team. While enthusiastically anticipating his upcoming role alongside Ferrari, the move means a delayed start may make early challenges. Despite this, Hamilton appears positive and ready to adapt.

Updated: 29-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:15 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Britain's seven-time world champion, will have to wait until next year for his first test drive with Ferrari. The delay, caused by his current contractual obligations to Mercedes, might add complexity to his transition.

Following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale next month, Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari is official. However, Mercedes is withholding him until the end of the year due to sponsor commitments. In contrast, outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been permitted to test for Williams.

Despite expressing a desire to drive for Ferrari sooner, Hamilton remains bound to Mercedes until December 31st. Ferrari Chief Fred Vasseur is confident in Hamilton's skills, noting that Hamilton should have no issues quickly adapting to the new team environment. Hamilton is to have a private test in an older Ferrari in Italy in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

