Youngest Challenger Gukesh Holds Champion Ding to Draw in World Chess Showdown

In a gripping fourth-round clash of the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren ended in a draw, leaving both contenders level at two points.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, playing with the black pieces, made significant strides, having emerged victorious in the third game just two days prior. Despite limited opportunities, he was pleased with his performance.

Ding Liren celebrated the result, expressing satisfaction after a restful recovery day. He had initially taken the lead with a win in the opening game. The competition resumes with Gukesh striving to become the youngest world champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)