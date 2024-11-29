Left Menu

Youngest Challenger Gukesh Holds Champion Ding to Draw in World Chess Showdown

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren played out a draw in the fourth round of the World Chess Championship. Both remain tied at 2 points after four games. Gukesh, the youngest challenger at 18, performed strongly despite playing with black. The contest continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a gripping fourth-round clash of the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren ended in a draw, leaving both contenders level at two points.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, playing with the black pieces, made significant strides, having emerged victorious in the third game just two days prior. Despite limited opportunities, he was pleased with his performance.

Ding Liren celebrated the result, expressing satisfaction after a restful recovery day. He had initially taken the lead with a win in the opening game. The competition resumes with Gukesh striving to become the youngest world champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

