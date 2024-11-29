Pep Guardiola's Resolute Mission: Turning the Tide for Manchester City

Facing a rare six-game winless streak, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is poised to tackle one of the club's most formidable challenges this season. A defeat against Liverpool at Anfield could set City back by 11 points in the Premier League standings, yet Guardiola remains unfazed by the immediate implications.

The Spanish manager, who recently extended his contract, expressed his commitment to rewriting the team's narrative, emphasizing resilience during such turbulent periods. 'I have to prove myself now,' Guardiola stated, focusing on rebuilding team consistency. Despite injuries, he remains vigilant about player fitness ahead of the crucial encounter.

Last week's 0-4 loss to Tottenham marked Manchester City's third consecutive defeat. This losing streak could extend to four at Liverpool, but Guardiola is challenging himself and the team to rediscover their winning momentum without dwelling on past losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)