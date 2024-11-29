Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Aims for Redemption Against Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC is set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their quest to return to winning form in the Indian Super League at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. With only two wins in eight previous encounters, Chennaiyin seeks redemption and to close the current five-point gap between the teams.

Irfan Yadwad (right) (Photo: Chennaiyin FC) . Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC is preparing to take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2024-25 Indian Super League on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, with hopes of reclaiming their winning momentum. Historically, Chennaiyin FC has struggled against Mohun Bagan, securing victory in only two out of their eight encounters.

The Marina Machans, as Chennaiyin is known, won the corresponding fixture last season with a last-minute goal by Irfan Yadwad. Entering this match, they trail Mohun Bagan by five points in the league standings. Head coach Owen Coyle expressed optimism, highlighting the importance of improving upon recent performances where his team failed to capitalize on critical scoring opportunities.

Chennaiyin FC's playmaker, Connor Shields, will potentially be available after illness, with Coyle also set to reintegrate PC Laldinpuia following suspension. Coyle emphasized the need to convert chances into goals, as the team aims to make a strong playoff contention. Fullback Ankit Mukherjee's recovery is progressing, signaling a reinforced squad in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

