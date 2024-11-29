Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues' Injury Adds Uncertainty to ODI Series

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who retired hurt due to a left wrist injury, leaves her availability in doubt for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Despite her efforts leading Brisbane Heat to victory, concerns grow as she may miss key matches.

Updated: 29-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:12 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues raised concerns after retiring hurt in a Women's Big Bash League match due to a possible left wrist injury. This development worries fans and selectors as the national team gears up for a crucial ODI series against Australia in December.

Despite Rodrigues' injury setback, Brisbane Heat cruised past Sydney Thunder by nine wickets at Allan Border Field, securing a spot in the final against Melbourne Renegades. Before her early exit, Rodrigues impressed with a quick 43 off 30 balls, but struggled with an injury sustained during the Thunder's innings while fielding.

With Rodrigues part of the Indian squad for the ODI series, her continued discomfort casts doubt over her participation. Brisbane Heat's Georgia Redmayne surged ahead post-injury, scoring an unbeaten 51 to finish the game with comfortability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

