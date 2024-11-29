Jemimah Rodrigues' Injury Adds Uncertainty to ODI Series

India's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues raised concerns after retiring hurt in a Women's Big Bash League match due to a possible left wrist injury. This development worries fans and selectors as the national team gears up for a crucial ODI series against Australia in December.

Despite Rodrigues' injury setback, Brisbane Heat cruised past Sydney Thunder by nine wickets at Allan Border Field, securing a spot in the final against Melbourne Renegades. Before her early exit, Rodrigues impressed with a quick 43 off 30 balls, but struggled with an injury sustained during the Thunder's innings while fielding.

With Rodrigues part of the Indian squad for the ODI series, her continued discomfort casts doubt over her participation. Brisbane Heat's Georgia Redmayne surged ahead post-injury, scoring an unbeaten 51 to finish the game with comfortability.

