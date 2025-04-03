Kamran Akmal Demands PCB Overhaul Amidst Pakistan's ODI Series Collapse
Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal criticizes the Pakistan Cricket Board's leadership after a disappointing ODI series loss to New Zealand. He urges PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to resign if the team's performance isn't improved. Akmal highlights the team's poor bowling and calls for a revamp of the squad.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), urging its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to resign if improvements are not made to the men's cricket team.
Pakistan's recent failures continued, with the side led by Mohammad Rizwan conceding a 2-0 series advantage to New Zealand, culminating in a hefty 84-run defeat. This loss followed poor performances in the T20I series and an early exit from the Champions Trophy.
Akmal criticized the bowlers' lack of discipline and called for new talent, particularly after Mitchell Hay and Muhammad Abbas led New Zealand to success in Hamilton. Despite efforts from Faheem Ashraf and substitute Naseem Shah, Pakistan fell short, spotlighting deep-seated issues in the lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Carries Past Pain to Propel World Cup Dream
Mahindra Thar ROXX: Revolutionizing SUV Performance with AHRS Technology
New Zealand Women's T20I Squad Announced: Devine, Kerr, Tahuhu Return to Battle Australia
TCS Partners with Air New Zealand in AI-Driven Digital Transformation
Wasim Khan Leads with Stellar Performance at PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala