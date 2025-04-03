Kamran Akmal Demands PCB Overhaul Amidst Pakistan's ODI Series Collapse

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), urging its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to resign if improvements are not made to the men's cricket team.

Pakistan's recent failures continued, with the side led by Mohammad Rizwan conceding a 2-0 series advantage to New Zealand, culminating in a hefty 84-run defeat. This loss followed poor performances in the T20I series and an early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Akmal criticized the bowlers' lack of discipline and called for new talent, particularly after Mitchell Hay and Muhammad Abbas led New Zealand to success in Hamilton. Despite efforts from Faheem Ashraf and substitute Naseem Shah, Pakistan fell short, spotlighting deep-seated issues in the lineup.

