Ferrari and McLaren Duel Heats Up in Qatar Grand Prix Practice

In the Qatar Grand Prix practice session, Ferrari and McLaren showcased their dominance. Charles Leclerc led the timesheets, with Lando Norris close behind. Leclerc and Norris are battling for second in the drivers' championship. McLaren, 24 points ahead of Ferrari, eyed victory in the constructors' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:29 IST
The fierce competition between constructors' championship contenders Ferrari and McLaren was evident in the first practice at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap.

Leclerc, aiming for second overall in the drivers' championship, clocked a swift 1:21.953 at the Lusail circuit, edging out rival Lando Norris by 0.425 seconds. Despite the gap, Norris holds a 21-point lead over Leclerc in the standings.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz followed in third and fourth, respectively. McLaren, who last won constructors' honors in 1998, lead Ferrari by 24 points, with 103 points still up for grabs, including the Qatar sprint race results.

