Zimbabwe Cricket Revamps Schedule for Spectator-Friendly Matches

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a strategic rescheduling of its multi-format series against Afghanistan, aiming to attract more spectators by shifting key matches to weekends. The highly anticipated T20I and ODI fixtures will now offer better access for cricket enthusiasts at Harare Sports Club.

The T20I series will commence on December 11, with subsequent games scheduled for December 13 and 14. The ODI series follows suit, starting on December 17, and continuing on December 19 and 21. These changes were made to accommodate fans and create a more vibrant atmosphere, according to Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

Noteworthy is Zimbabwe's preparation for hosting its first Boxing Day Test in nearly three decades and its inaugural New Year's Test. These historic matches, taking place at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, demonstrate Zimbabwe's commitment to elevating its prominent cricket events.

(With inputs from agencies.)