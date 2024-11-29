Heather Knight Joins Somerset: A New Era for Women's Cricket

In a significant move for women's cricket, England captain Heather Knight has joined Somerset ahead of the Tier 1 professional women's county cricket debut next summer. Knight, a World Cup-winning captain, brings a wealth of experience, having played through the Devon Pathway and previously represented Berkshire.

Following recent signings of England spinner Charlie Dean and all-rounder Danielle Gibson, Knight becomes the latest high-profile addition to Somerset's squad. Although all three players have central contracts with England, they will contribute to the county team as international duties permit. Speaking about her new team, Knight expressed her deep connection with Somerset, stating the club holds a 'special place' in her heart.

Trevor Griffin, Somerset Women's Head Coach, and Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry praised Knight's signing, highlighting her professionalism and experience as invaluable assets. Knight's presence is anticipated to not only enhance the team's competitiveness but also inspire and influence emerging players in the Somerset region.

(With inputs from agencies.)