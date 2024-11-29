Left Menu

East Bengal FC Ends Winless Streak with Daring Victory Against NorthEast United

East Bengal FC clinched their first victory of the ISL season with a 1-0 triumph over NorthEast United FC, thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos' crucial goal. The closely contested match saw both teams reduced to 10 players but East Bengal held firm to secure the win at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:18 IST
Dimitrios Diamantakos (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, East Bengal FC finally broke their winless spell with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC. The decisive moment came when Dimitrios Diamantakos netted the singular goal, providing head coach Oscar Bruzon's side with a much-needed win in the ISL 2024-25 season.

The opening minutes were marked by a quick offensive from East Bengal as Jeakson Singh penetrated the NorthEast United defense with a well-placed cross. Despite misses from PV Vishnu and Madih Talal, the Red and Golds' persistence paid off when Diamantakos capitalized on a Talal cross to take the lead in the 23rd minute.

In a game characterized by aggressive plays and tactical changes, NorthEast United's efforts, including a near miss by Alaaeddine Ajaraei, were ultimately thwarted. The match's intensity culminated with red cards for both sides, but East Bengal's resolute defense held firm, ensuring their triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

