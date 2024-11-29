Puneri Paltan's Last-Second Triumph Over Gujarat Giants in Thrilling Pro Kabaddi Clash

In a thrilling encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Puneri Paltan triumphed over Gujarat Giants in a closely-fought Pro Kabaddi League clash, winning 34-33 in the final seconds. Season 11 of the league has already seen some intense matches, but few have matched this one for sheer excitement.

Captain Akash Shinde was the standout player for the defending champions, racking up 12 points, while teammates Dadaso Pujari and Aryavardhan Navale also made important contributions. Meanwhile, Guman Singh was the top scorer for Gujarat Giants, putting up an impressive 16 points as he attempted to steer his team to victory.

The match was a roller-coaster affair. In the early stages, Gujarat Giants looked strong, with Guman Singh initiating a massive 4-point raid. However, Puneri fought back hard, and by half-time, the scores were level at 16-16. The second half saw fluctuating fortunes as both teams exchanged leads until the final minute when V Aijith and the Puneri defense sealed their slender win.

(With inputs from agencies.)