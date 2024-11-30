Harry Brook Leads England's Charge with Spectacular Century
England took a commanding lead in the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Harry Brook's outstanding 171 helped England secure a 151-run lead. New Zealand faltered, closing at 155 for six. Brook's partnership with Ben Stokes was pivotal, as England amassed 499 in response to New Zealand's 348.
England has seized control of the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch, thanks to a stellar innings by Harry Brook, who scored 171. Brook's efforts helped England secure a 151-run first-innings lead before reducing the Black Caps to 155 for six at the close of play on day three.
New Zealand's openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway fell cheaply, while Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell's dismissals in the final session deepened the home side's troubles. Chris Woakes played a crucial part, removing Williamson, who added 61 runs, and capturing Blundell for a golden duck.
Glenn Phillips briefly resisted but succumbed lbw for 19. England capitalized on New Zealand's fielding woes, with Brook and Ben Stokes forming a vital 159-run partnership. Brook's innings included 15 fours and three sixes, with England reaching 499 in response to New Zealand's 348.
(With inputs from agencies.)
