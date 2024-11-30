Aishwarya Pissay Gears Up for a Thrilling Finale at Dubai International Baja

Aishwarya Pissay, TVS Racing's star racer and India's first World Cup winner in motorsports, is gearing up for the Dubai International Baja. This marks the eighth and concluding round of the FIM Bajas World Cup, commencing on Saturday. Pissay notably resumed her international journey earlier in Baja Spain Aragon, securing an impressive second place in this championship's third round. Her participation in the Hungarian Baja further bolstered her ranks on the leaderboard with a podium finish.

The season finale will culminate with the medal ceremony honoring FIM Bajas World Cup victors across various categories, including Moto, Quad, Women, Junior, Veteran, and Trail, on Sunday. With 29 bikes lined up to start over the Dubai desert's final weekend, the event promises excitement. Following a prolonged injury hiatus, Pissay invested significantly in rehabilitation and underwent intensive high-performance training abroad for a span of 45 days.

Pissay aims for a triumphant performance amidst a robust field of contenders, seeking to conclude the season on a high note. As the 2019 World Cup victor, she remains resolved to reclaim her place on the podium. An acclaimed multiple Indian National rally champion, Pissay became the first Indian woman in 2018 to mark her international debut at Baja Spain at just 22 years old. Competing with a Sherco 450 SEF, Pissay has established a temporary base in Dubai to refine her physical agility and riding expertise.

"Approaching the final round of the Baja World Cup Championship here in Dubai, I'm prepared to give my utmost effort. This season has been one of perseverance, development, and resolve, and I am thrilled to conclude it on a high note. The dunes will challenge us, but I have confidence in my preparation and my motivation to transcend limits," remarked Pissay, who overcame a life-threatening accident in 2018 to secure the World Cup in 2019. She completed administrative and technical inspections at Dubai Festival City Mall before participating in the start ceremony on Thursday.

The sequence of the final stages is set with a short 4.32 km prologue on Friday, determining the starting order for the first 195 km special stage on Saturday. On December 1, the end of the second stage, also spanning 195 km, will see the crowning of category winners after a season extending across Europe and the Middle East. Notably, only the top six results out of eight rounds will contribute to the ultimate standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)