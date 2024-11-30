Aizawl FC Secures First Win Against SC Bengaluru Amidst Defensive Errors

Aizawl FC clinched their first win in the 2024-25 I-League season with a commanding 2-0 victory over a struggling SC Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Friday. The victory saw Aizawl capitalize on a defensive blunder by Bengaluru for the opening goal during the first half, with Lalhriatpuia Lalrinfela securing the win with a second goal in the closing minutes.

SC Bengaluru entered the match on the back foot following a previous 1-0 loss against Inter Kashi. In stark contrast, Aizawl FC, following a draw against Dempo SC, emerged as favorites and promptly showcased their prowess. They dominated possession, buoyed by fervent home crowd support. Though Bengaluru initially held their ground with a well-organized defense that stifled Aizawl's early attempts, the game's momentum shifted dramatically in the 21st minute due to a critical defensive misstep.

Goalkeeper S Bordoloi mishandled a back pass from left-back Shanid Valan, leading to an own goal that unexpectedly put Aizawl ahead. Valan's misjudged pass left Bordoloi with no chance to prevent the ball from rolling into the net. The setback emboldened Aizawl, who intensified their offensive efforts. Lalrinzuala narrowly missed an opportunity, and Bengaluru's substitute Arjun Gouda later hit the post, denying them a chance to level the score. In the 89th minute, Lalrinfela extended Aizawl's lead with a powerful strike, confirming their dominance. The defeat for Bengaluru was compounded when Oinam Sanatomba Singh received a red card in the final minutes, reducing the team to 10 men.

(With inputs from agencies.)