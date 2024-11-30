Alisher Usmanov Re-elected: A Triumph in Fencing's Global Arena
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov was re-elected as president of the International Fencing Federation during its congress in Tashkent. Usmanov, notable for his extensive contributions to fencing, has faced challenges, including sanctions, but received overwhelming support. His leadership coincides with notable growth and reforms in international fencing.
Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire, has been re-elected as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) during a congress held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Usmanov, with a net worth of $14.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, made his fortune in various industries and is a significant donor to international fencing through his charity.
Usmanov, who first assumed the role in 2008 and was re-elected multiple times, faced a temporary setback due to European Union and United States sanctions. Despite this, he garnered substantial backing, with 120 out of 146 federation members supporting his candidacy. He ran against Swedish Olympian Otto Drakenberg, while Emmanuel Katsiadakis served as interim president.
His leadership comes as fencing continues to grow globally, despite challenges such as bans on Russian and Belarusian fencers following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Usmanov, who was influenced by Alexandre Dumas's 'The Three Musketeers' as a child, praises recent fencing reforms and the Olympic Committee's support, which have led to wider international participation and new fans.
