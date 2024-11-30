PCB Stands Firm on Hosting ICC Champions Trophy Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared it will only accept a resolution that aligns with its stance, as reported by Geo News on Saturday. This development comes in response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while the PCB remains steadfast in its commitment to host the entire tournament within Pakistan's borders.

An emergency meeting called by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday sought to address the impasse surrounding the upcoming tournament. Discussions among member nations lasted a brief 15 minutes before being adjourned, set to reconvene on Saturday. However, a follow-up meeting reportedly did not occur, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Soured by political tensions, India has not visited Pakistan since 2008, and the two nations' cricket encounters have since been limited to ICC and Asia Cup events. PCB Chairman reiterated the board's position, emphasizing equality in cricket relations, and dismissed a hybrid hosting model. He assured that the PCB is earnestly negotiating with the ICC, stressing that the board will prioritize what's beneficial for Pakistan cricket.

