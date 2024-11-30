Left Menu

Intense Battle at World Chess Championship: Gukesh Holds Liren to a Stalemate

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh played a strategic draw against reigning champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship's fifth game. With both players tied at 2.5 points, Gukesh navigated a complex endgame, leading to their third draw in the match. Liren's prowess in the French defense was evident.

Updated: 30-11-2024 17:56 IST
  • Singapore

In a gripping encounter at the World Chess Championship, India's young sensation D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren to a hard-fought draw in their fifth game.

Both chess players now stand evenly matched with a score of 2.5 points each, with neither inching closer to claiming victory any time soon.

The strategic battle saw Gukesh adopt the King's pawn opening, only to face Liren's adept use of the French defense. Following intense exchanges, the two agreed to a draw after 40 moves, marking their third stalemate in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

