Tense Battles in World Chess Championship: Gukesh Holds Draw Against Liren

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh managed a challenging draw with defending champion Ding Liren in the ongoing World Chess Championship. Tied at 2.5 points each, the players strive for five more points to secure victory. Gukesh reflects positively on his performance despite early setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:12 IST
In a thrilling encounter, Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren to a draw in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship. Both players are currently locked at 2.5 points each, striving for five more points to claim the prestigious title.

The tense game concluded after 40 moves, resulting in a draw for the second consecutive match. Ding Liren initially took the lead by winning the first game, while Gukesh secured a victory in the third game, making him the youngest-ever challenger for the championship crown.

Reflecting on the match, Gukesh expressed satisfaction in recovering from his initial loss and reiterated his focus on taking one game at a time. Meanwhile, Ding Liren, playing with black pieces, effectively handled Gukesh's strategies, leading to an evenly matched endgame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

