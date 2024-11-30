McLaren's Piastri Shines in Qatar: A Step Closer to the Constructors' Crown

In a dramatic stride towards securing the Formula One constructors' title, McLaren's Oscar Piastri emerged victorious in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, leading a one-two finish with teammate Lando Norris. The strategic swap at the chequered flag underscored McLaren's dominance.

The gap over Ferrari expanded to a substantial 30 points, with rival drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc trailing in fourth and fifth positions respectively. With only 88 points still available from Sunday's race and the final round in Abu Dhabi next weekend, McLaren is on the brink of a championship win if they outscore Ferrari by 15 points.

George Russell secured third place for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton in sixth, while Haas's Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh. Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed the final point following his recent drivers' title triumph in Brazil. The race finish featured a tactical exchange between Piastri and Norris, reminiscent of Norris' Brazil sprint win thanks to Piastri.

